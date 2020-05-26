“Baywatch” will have a documentary with its original cast

The series starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson was one of the most watched programs in the world during its broadcast between 1989 and 2001.

Agencies

The original series “Baywatch” (baywatch) will have a documentary with nearly all of its main stage. It will be directed by Matthew Felker and Brian Corso. However, those who have not confirmed their participation are Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.

In the documentary, according to the first published this Friday by the daily skilled The Hollywood Reporter, will be David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons, and Jeremy Jackson.

In addition, the producers are negotiating the incorporation of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Michael Bergin in order to complete the deal with the main protagonists of the series.

Apparently, the filming of Baywatch will begin in late August or September.

The goal of the filmmakers is to have the testimony of the original players about how they were filming and how they spent their time in and out of the set, dressed in the legendary bathing suits red.