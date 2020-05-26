American Horror Story and the union to Buffy, the vampire slayer fans were not expecting | Sarah Michelle Gellar | Movies and series

In 2011, FX released American Horror Story, horror Ryan Murphy, whose first season, “Murder house”, quickly became a phenomenon of the TV.

Her success came to such a point that the mansion used in the first installment, located in Los Angeles (California), it was visited by fans of the fiction. But, did you know that another iconic series used the venue to record their chapters?

With 14 years of difference, Buffy the vampire slayer and American Horror Story shared by most of the fans of the suspense and the terror they think they know; both series were filmed in the same mansion that today is one of the most visited places in California.

Fiction starring Sarah Michelle Gellar he recorded the episode ‘Fears’ (4×05) in 1999 and added atmosphere to the housing to be seen as the home of a fraternity of the university of Sunnydale, the same that is haunted because of a demon called Gachnar.

Buffy the vampire slayer, American Horror Story and the connection between them – Credit: The CW / FX

But if fans believed that this house just appeared in Buffyit is not so. The housing was part of Spider-man, secret Dossiers X, twilight zone, six feet under, Bones, and Dexter.

It was reported that the building of 1908 was sold recently for more than US$ 3 million and that the new owners sued the developer for not having told the truth of the famous facility, which still arriving fans to take photographs.