6 benefits you didn’t know about the apple cider vinegar for health

The apple cider vinegar will help you to improve the health or yes. Your benefits include combat acne, burn fat and lower the levels of sugar in the blood. May 26, 2020

The apple cider vinegar is placed as one of the newest elements today thanks to its incredible health benefits. This ingredient has a high content of acetic acid and polifones, one of the main components of the apple, with high antioxidant properties, anti-cellulite and seborreguladoras that improve the skin barrier. In addition, this product helps to regulate the Ph, your level of sugar in the blood, as well as the levels of cholesterol and glucose levels.

This product is apple cider not only it is recommended to applied on the skin, but diluted it with water because of its high content in potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamins C and E. benefits. While drinking vinegar diluted in water improves the blood pressure, it is also excellent for the stomach pain, improves digestion, relieves the pain due to spasms and also helps to reduce the levels of abdominal fat.

It’s not news that celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Victoria Beckham, Hilary Duff and Miranda Kerr have made it part of your lifestyle and you also shouldn’t do it. We leave it up to the benefits of consuming this natural product:

Combat acne

Did you know that you can help with this problem? Since, in addition to adding it in salad dressings, use vinegar mixed with water in the face as a mask will help to regulate the Ph, reduce excess sebum and improve the appearance of the skin for its antibacterial properties. Dilute three tablespoons of vinegar with eight of water, and apply a light layer on your face for 15 minutes only every three days to avoid a side effect. In addition, you’ll see how to diminish these age spots. You’ll love the results!

Do you want a beautiful hair?

All we seek to have the hair shiny and soft and in search of the perfect remedy we make mistakes that only hurt. But forget about that, luckily the acid from the apple cider vinegar will have the role of balancing the Ph level in the scalp. Just apply it ten minutes before you bathe, massage for a few minutes and rinse with warm water.

No more stains on your teeth

Many of us have stained teeth due to the consumption of coffee, wine, tobacco, or even chile. Surely you did not know that one of the benefits of the vinegar is to remove them in addition to help with bad breath. Mix a little baking soda with apple cider vinegar, forming a paste, after brushing for a few minutes and don’t forget that it must be rinsed with warm water. You can use it three times a week and in a matter of two weeks you will notice the changes.

It is a powerful antioxidant

One of the benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar is to improve the health and natural way to reduce the risk of contracting all kinds of diseases. Its properties help with erectile dysfunction, reduce the levels of sugar in blood, lower the cholesterol, the triglycerides and relieve discomfort for heartburn as some medicinal plants such as aloe vera. It only takes a tablespoon every morning and remember that it will work better if you complementas with a low-fat diet.

Say goodbye to the retention of liquids

The apple cider vinegar will be your best ally to detoxify the kidneys, remove these retained fluids that your body doesn’t need and produce a diuretic effect in your body. Just take a tablespoon on an empty stomach every day and you will see the changes after a few weeks.

Alkalizing

As mentioned before, many celebrities who have lost weight have added this ingredient to your daily routine, and Kourtney Kardashian is no exception The older sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner prepares a drink alkalizing before dinner, and, of course, includes the natural product in question. You just need to mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. This drink will help you to eliminate fat and toxins that you don’t need.

We recommend you to use the vinegar is completely organic that you can find in health food stores. On the contrary, their versions are more economical have already gone through various chemical processes and are not so recommended to improve health. Remember that what is most natural is best.

*IMAGE: Getty Images