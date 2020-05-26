10 movies that make us reflect on the things that are wrong with the society

trigon-film



There are incredible movies based on real events that surprise us and inspire to be better people thanks to the extraordinary stories that show.

There are also films that show us another face of the reality, although it does not include the legend “based on true events”; however, it does portray the reality that we don’t like it so much, that truth that we know is present in our world but we prefer not to see.

We present to you 10 films that make us reflect on the things that are wrong with the society.

Barunson E&A



#1 Parasite

The multi-award winning film from Bong Joon-ho tells the story of the Kim family that located in the affluent family Park the perfect way to survive.

Between clever hoaxes, farces and lies, the Kim family manages to “be part” of the family Park. This taste of the high class will Kim try to defend their new reality until the death.

#2 La Haine

The City of Light (and Love) is also home to darkness and hatred. Given this reality, the police violence and oppression are part of the everyday life of three friends: Vinz, the jew, Hubert, the black, and Saïd, Arabic.

This film criticizes the brutality of the police, which was born of the real case of Makome, a young african-american who died of a shot in the head at the hands of the police. However, not only limited to show the side antagonistic to the police; but also exposes the violence of the involved Vinz, Hubert and Saïd.

#3 The maid

Eve is a maid in a luxury hotel in the City of Mexico. His life is characterized by monotony and exploitation of sun up to sun down.

Listen to the voice of his son on a cell phone and discover the world from the objects and garbage left by tourists in their rooms are part of the highlights your day-to-day.

#4 Hotel Rwanda

The fighting between the hutus and the tutsis, two ethnic groups of Rwanda, it causes a series of brutal murders in the country. In the face of this imminent danger, Paul Rusesabagina, manager of Hôtel des Mille Collines, is determined to save the lives of his family and more than a thousand refugees by providing them shelter in his hotel.

Hotel Rwanda it is based in the Rwandan genocide of 1994, one of the most egregious event where an estimated one million people were brutally murdered.

It also shows the political corruption and the way in which at the international level to address the issue.

#5 The constant gardener

The murder of Tessa Quayle in Kenya, bank to her husband, the diplomat, Justin Quayle, to discover the truth of his death. Sure that this is not a crime of passion, Justin embarks on a search that leads him to discover that his wife was collecting data on the actions of a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Everything is complicated when you understand that the company test their drugs on africans helpless, specifically a medicine against tuberculosis, which unfortunately has fatal side effects. In addition, this discovery shore to know how the pharmaceutical industry and the massive corruption that permeates.

#6 Rafiki

Despite the fact that their fathers are political rivals, Kena and Ziki, two girls kenyan, are determined to continue their friendship. However, his life only gets more complicated, but that is a target of the police when this relationship of friends scale to something more and the love arises between them.

This new link is a risk to their lives, since in his country homosexuality is a crime punishable with jail time. Now I get to decide if they will fight to be happy together, or to stay in freedom.

#7 City of God

The crime seems to be constant in some favelas of brazil. His presence in the everyday life of the people causing many of the smaller ones are from children a call to violence, as happens with Dadinho that from their 11-year-old had a killing spree in a hotel.

City of God gives us an in-depth look on how the crime, the gang shootings and the search for dominate the drug trade in the area affects the poor population of Rio de Janeiro.

#8 If Beale Street Could Talk

Racism is a constant in any society. Among the many movies that portray this issue highlights If Beale Street Could Talk, a film that shows us how the simple color of your skin can damn you to live a life behind bars despite not having committed any crime.

Tish, a young pregnant woman, is determined to clear the name of her fiance, Fonny, falsely accused of raping a girl. However, his search for justice will be undermined by difficult obstacles that will constantly remind you of how difficult it is to live in a racist world.

#9 life is beautiful

There are hundreds of movies that show us the terrible atrocities during the Second World War. However, Life is beautiful it is one of those classics.

This jewel of the film shows how the love she feels Guido by his family, in particular his son Giosuè, shimmers even in the most brutal of mankind.

With his great imagination, Guido creates magnificent stories to protect Giosuè from the dangers and the harsh reality that they are living in a concentration camp.

#10 Canoe

A group of students from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla are excited about climbing the volcano La Malinche. However, the climate of the shore to take refuge in a small town called Canoa.

Unfortunately, the local priest of the Canoe, a man’s a fanatic, he accuses them of being agitators, communists and profaners, and urges the people to endanger the lives of young people.

This film by Felipe Cazals is part of a trilogy based on real events where they show various tragedies that took place in Mexico.

You may also be interested in: