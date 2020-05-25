When we met Christina Aguilera

Although Christina Aguilera became famous shortly after them, had their beginnings in the couple of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake as part of the revival of the Mickey Mouse Club on the Disney Channel, where she also shared screen with the actors Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. Since childhood, he learned about the rigor behind the entertainment industry. When the program was canceled, in 1994, his pursuit of a musical career took flight. Recorded in Japan with a local artist and was the voice of a song from the soundtrack of Mulanamong other changes planned for the position and attract the interest of executives with labels. It worked.

Aguilera was 18 when he hatched the plan of turning it into a pop star. It was a close third, motivated by the need to create similes of Britney Spears in the wake of his phenomenal success. The logic of the seal was to take advantage of their beauty and youth to make it compete with its former partner tv. Having a voice is absolutely spectacular and was only a added. What they wanted was to dispute the attention of a public who have always despised, the youth, so that their musical gifts were passed to the second level to the classic methods of making hits in the factory of the sausage pop. The focus, therefore, was put in to make it eye-catching through its sensuality.

Even so, just came out with “Genie in a bottle”, in June 99, the world learned that Christina Aguilera was a singer of fear. The subject responded to a perfect design, with the square just to infiltrate in the popularity lists, but the jewel of the crown was she. The case of the time that we heard it before seeing it on MTV can attest that the surprise was widespread after the release of the song. How was it possible that that girl blonde and so young to sound like an african-american with years of education vocal. You could not believe.

Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera.

The bubbly and infectious “Genie in a bottle”, a major hit that spent over a month in the first place of Billboard, was step one. The following would be Christina Aguilera, their debut album, released a couple of months after the single. It was a collection of songs with a curation erratic, but his signer dealt with enough charm as to take forward the task and even logged other simple irresistible. The very well chosen “What a girl wants” and “come on over baby (all I want is you)” had mounted in the wave generated by his predecessor.

More on Christina Aguilera

The disc brought the after a christmas album and another in Spanish (it was the post “Livin’ la vida loca” of Ricky Martin) for the Latin american market. Aguilera obeyed all the instructions they gave him until he was bored of being used as a malleable substance that suits the occasion. When he returned with the very top Stripped (2002), there was another puppet. Little by little he began to communicate his opinion with respect to the previous disk. Today it is vox populi that he never liked Christina Aguilera. What he considered very little personnel and lack of north.

The time it took to reveal that the girl from “Genie in a bottle” was much more interesting than any of the songs from their debut, but it was that first album that gave him the platform to then expose each one of its facets. Without their youth and manufactured impulse, they would not have reached such milestones as “Beautiful”, whose message of self-acceptance he has scored the fight for the right to sexual freedom, or the feminist “Can’t hold us down” with their invitation to women to not allow themselves to break just because of their gender.

Between the inclinations souleras of Back to Basics (2006), where there are gems in her repertoire such as “Still dirrty”, produced by the legendary DJ Premier, and the adult ballads that abound in their discography, the old soul of Aguilera ended up leaving afloat. Their catalog up to now showcasing an artist able to fly over for the electronics in Bionic or a beat from Kanye West in “Accelerate” last year. While their latest deliveries have been successive attempts to get back to relevance commercial, and luck has been elusive, it is scientifically proven that the cycles of the pop are rolled back, and, to his 38 years, he has more of a claim ahead. It would not be surprising that, taking advantage of its Latin origin (the 99 was too “ethnic” for some, and two decades after the does receive complaints for being “very representative” of our race), appeared with some urban artist. These days, it seems that the whole distance between one race down and a reactivation is an issue together with Daddy Yankee.