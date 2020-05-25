Vannessa Hudgens on covid-19 — News Watch

Vannessa Hudgens caused controversy after a message is reckless about the mass hysteria generated because of the crisis of the novel coronavirus that crosses the world.

During a live broadcast through its account of instagram, the actress scoffed at the prevention measures that people are taking to the threat, ensuring that, in any way, people will die:

… which is terrible, but what’s inevitable?

In other words, the american artist said that he did not understand why so many care before a fact in any way imminent.

The statements of Hudgens were not at all well received in his home country, where the death toll from covid-19 amounted to more than eighty.

Quickly, the comments went viral and the criticism they showered the actress, who was compared to artists such as Ashley Tisdale or Billie Eilish, who sent messages of optimism and recommended to his followers not to take the topic lightly.

while vanessa hudgens says that we look like idiots for austarnos and that even so we are going to die xq is something inevitable, we have the beautiful ahsley tisdale dancing we’re all in this together for the joy of the quarantine.. you decide who to support

pic.twitter.com/FUAPzui7rE — ᥴᥲm ۵ (@liamsxcologne) March 17, 2020

When I think that I can’t feel more disgusted, there’s always someone who gets it. Today has been Vanessa Hudgens 👌🏻 https://t.co/srdd7PQQ3z — Mary🌵 (@Marichustas) March 17, 2020

Later, it was our own Vanessa who offered to apologize for the ‘senseless’ of your comment and not to measure the weight of his words, which were not appropriate to the crisis of coronavirus.

