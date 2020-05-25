This is ALL the best that left us with the series of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls – The Last Dance – Spoiler Time

The Last Dance not only you tried to see matches old NBA: we had a lot more edges to explore. The drama and the characterization of the people who participated in the story was great, but we also had all of these things. Come on!

1 The soundtrack

Work on the collection made by the director Jason Hehir and all of his equipment was impressive, both for the interviews, the archive footage and everything else, but the background music made it 100 times better. The songs that accompanied the clips Jordan scoring a thousand points for matches and the tracks that were background in the exciting moments made it all that much more epic.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries(/embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwfYA09Xbn4&list=PLulN0wyk2NTLmGwDE7GQrV2zyhzkvcUsT

2 The reactions of Jordan

The decision to give you a tablet to Michael to react to what was said by the other interviewees was a fantastic idea. We gave a lot of videos that are memorable and memes. Comments Jordan on the other interviews were more moments of real docuserie, there was no issue behind them. Gave him the tablet and then all was magic.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_Q_0oLq4Y0(/embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_Q_0oLq4Y0

3 The stories

The director revealed that he planned to launch the documentary in just four or six parts, but later learned that ESPN put the limit in 10so that I didn’t know what to fill in each episode, was that we had the full stories of many players. The stories of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and, above all, the Steve Kerr we were served very much to highlight the most important players of each cycle and also to contextualize those schools, to understand their origins and how was your relationship with Jordan.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtMGTAXcfVg(/embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtMGTAXcfVg&t=7s

4 The interviews

From Carmen Electra up Barack Obama. It is a broad spectrum which covered the documentary, and it gave lots of edges, dynamism and context to the history of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls: not all of it was basketball. Have the opinions and the point of view of many personalities also gave a lot of importance to the story. Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, coaches, assistants, representatives, were, almost all, nobody wanted to lose.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_akGhaZ7ZGI(/embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_akGhaZ7ZGI

5 The behind-the-scenes

The world behind the pitches is always the most interesting in the sport. The practices, the locker rooms, warm ups, meetings, pre and post parties. It is there where we know the true personality of many players. Jordan bothering Scott Burrell, Pippen insulting Jerry Krause, Michael crying after the fourth ring and the best players of this talking about Kobe Bryant in the The all-Star game are some of the highlights.