The virtual feast to which “attended” Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, and 100 thousand more people – The Journal

The coronavirus forced to stop recitals and musical events around the world. However, the artists they manage to still entertain your audience. Saturday night, the renowned american DJ D-Nice , organised a virtual feast attended by, among others, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama .

The event, which lasted about nine hours, “came” over 100 thousand people. “I never imagined that the best party was going to create was going to give from the comfort of my own home,” wrote the musician in your account of Instagram. Drake, Diddy, Usher, Michelle Williams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Naomi Campbell, Russell Simmons, America Ferrara, Missy Elliott, Spice Adams and Gabrielle Union were some of the stars who came out for the show, to dance to the rhythm of hip-hop and R&B.

“The amount of artists and friends who came from virtual feast to me exceeded all of my expectations. I don’t feel anything more than gratitude. Thanks to all who support me. Added D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones.

From the kitchen of his home, wearing a hat and accompanied by a bottle of champagne, D-Nice has already made this holiday season a classic. Saturday was the second of the week, and hopes to be able to continue entertaining in the upcoming sessions of “Homeschool”, the name you gave to the event that is promoted under the motto “dance party social distancing”.

“From my kitchen I can bring positive energy to all of you. Thanks for rockin with me”, he wrote without being able to believe the phenomenon generated by taking advantage of the massiveness of your idea to generate awareness in people and to thank healthcare workers for the effort.