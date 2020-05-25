The legacy of Michelle Obama in documentary

In the history of United Statesfew are the names of the first ladies who managed to endure in the memory of the people with esteem and admiration, as the Michelle Obama.

Since in 2008 he moved to the White House, along with husband Barack and their daughters Malia and Sasha Obama, the reflectors are not left to be close to it.

In the documentary Becoming (Netflix, 2020)inspired by his book of the same name, Michelle ensures that have been a first lady a descendant of slaves it was a challenge, but also a blessing that made them appreciate their roots.

“If we share our stories, the true ones, are breaking down the barriers. For that you must believe that your story has value”, we often hear people say to Michelle in the documentary, which exposes the tour former prime lady had in different states in the u.s. to promote her first publication.

Support to children and young people through educational scholarships was one of the actions that are most characterized Michelle Obama during her period as first lady

In the screen it reflects how hundreds of people, including women, girls, and adults, were with Michelle and, with tears, clasped his hand and thanking you to have known.

While some had their children and others admitted to having identified with her, Michelle looked at the eyes and I was grateful for having been with her in every moment.

Norma Soto, an internationalist of the La Salle Universitydeclares that the empathy of Obama with the people was always one of its greatest strengths, for which people still admire, even after he left the White House.

“A feature that I highlight a lot in it is the empathy that generates in the people, their way of speaking, the way how it is expressed, makes your speech is very convincing and the public to collide. People say ‘he is thinking of me, me is considering’” says Soto.

In an interview with Reporte Indigo, the academic mentions that the interaction so natural that Michelle has with the people is because he had a humble life to the side of a family with values, which always pushed her to get ahead.

Michelle Obama an Advocate for those most in need

During the government of president Barack Obama (2008-2016), among the policies that Michelle’s most followed and promoted were the scholarships to children and young people to have a free education.

Four years ago the family left the presidency, the Foundation, Obama remains driven to the young, mainly adolescent girls, through Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Dr. Arlene Ramirez, an internationalist of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, states that the support to young people was, and has been, one of the activities most characteristic of Michelle, and by which not only the adults follow, but also the teens.

“Search the education and professionalization of young people is one of the flags that (Michelle) has generated empathy,” says Ramirez.

But in addition to support the more guys, Obama also represented the racial part in times in which there were american citizens that were against this.

In Becoming, Michelle shares the injustice of how people of color were relegated to for years just by the tone of his skin, something that, despite having lived in the flesh, never made to feel less.

“We must not wait for the world to be equal to be seen. I never felt invisible,” mentions former prime lady, to tell about his career in the Princeton university.

According to Ramirez, Michelle has no comparison with other first ladies, mainly because, during the term of her husband, never depended on the agenda Barack to work and fight for what they wanted to defend.

During the mandate of president Obama, Michelle became a leader of opinion, a woman who acted with profound consistency, it was someone that was not the agenda of her husband – Arlene Ramirez Internationalist

For the doctor, the only outstanding issue that Obama left out was to run for the presidency of the united States, a mission in which he was able to work very well thanks to the support that would have been received by the democratic party.

“She has a future in all the land, in any area can have a strong impact; however, in the context that we are living now so much uncertainty surely guide you through the social field”, mentions the teacher Norma Soto.

You can also read: Netflix closes deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce series and movies