The jeans that will look good at 40 years old, what are they and how to combine them

During our whole life, the jeans they are one of the garments most essential that we can have. No matter the age, a good pair of denim shorts they are basic, but in the decade of your 40as occurs in every phase of life, your tastes start to change. Maybe the jeans are torn no longer seem the best option and you wish to opt for alternatives more sober or bet for the elegance and absolute (although this does not mean that you have to go unnoticed).

Here gather some of the jeans that are in trend and can not miss in your wardrobe from the age of 40+ and, most important, the best way to combine them to create outfits unforgettable.

Mom jeans

Princess Diana is a great reference of how to wear mom jeans. © Julian Parker

If these jeans you fell in love in your twenties, now become a basic of every day. Why? It is very simple: the mom jeans feel very well to all kinds of figures, thanks to its high-rise that frames the waist.

The mom jeans have that retro air noventero that all we love. Can accompany a look informal where you just wear a white t-shirt with a pair of mules, or form attire more elegant in that you add a blazer with loafers.

The key to wear some mom jeans is in to choose a few that are exactly your size, since due to its silhouette slightly loose, if you opt for a you are great, your silhouette will be lost among the sea of denim.

Skinny Jeans

The skinny jeans on Katie Holmes may inspire you for your next look. © Bennett Raglin

Do not fear the silhouette upwind of the skinny jeansbecause this quality is precisely the one that gives them that effect estilizante for your legs and it will be very flattering if you are of short stature. Since then, it is important that you choose ones that will not come too tight (at any age) and, if you are shooting high, the better.

The secret to doing that skinny jeans become a garment elegant, is located in the add-ons that you add to your look. In reality you don’t have to overextend yourself, a good blazer will suffice to raise your style, especially if it combine it with a pair of stilettos in a neutral tone. Katie Holmes, who gives constant lessons of how to lead jeans of a thousand and one ways, can be your inspiration.

Straight Jeans

The straight jeans don’t have to be outdated. © Estrop

In 2020, the straight jeans blend a little with the style of the mom jeans. No need to worry about looking outdated, on the contrary, if you combine them with a blouse statement you have holanes, ruching, embroidery or other details that set it apart from, you can be sure that your look it will be all but irrelevant.

You can combine these jeans with some ankle boots or, if you want to elongate your figure discreetly, with a few kitten heels in a neutral tone. If you want to elevate your outfit around the top, some stilettos will always be a good idea.

Cuffed Jeans

Finally, we come to the jeans, the more relevant this year: the bell. They are the type of pants that always give an elegant touch to your outfits, therefore the detail of the hem width, reminiscent of the fashion of the years sententas, is all that you need for your jeans to become the protagonists of your look.

If you are going to wear these pantsthat , we suggest you do it in outfits more produced, those that require high heels are obligatory (no matter the height, but yes, it is important that you choose these instead of shoes with low or flat), with a jacket or blazer sophisticated.

