McKayla Maroney, olympic gymnast and gold and silver medal in the London 2012 olympics, has denied that he has hacked your account of Instagram and have posted a video of his erotic character, and that she was the one who did it of their own volition.

The gymnast posted two tweets where he explained that “I’m just being myself. If you want to perform the role of a supermodel, be inspired by that not I or p… case and do whatever you want”, referring to a tweet he had posted earlier and in the and urged to be allowed to follow if anyone had any problem with the content goes to your social networks.

i didn’t get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love https://t.co/tXrCa5J4N8 — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017