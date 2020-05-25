The eight beauty products favorite of Michelle Obama

After making your curls natural an emblem empowering, Michelle Obama has made your elections of beauty have become true icons liberators. Because of this, your bag has been lifted now as an icon of beauty to take into account and examined carefully in an attempt to give you with the beauty secrets of Michelle Obama. By the way: mission accomplished.

The makeup of the former first lady, Carl Rayhe confessed to one of the sites beauty most popular in the world, ‘Into the Gloss’, which has been the lipstick that Michelle and he chose to attend the Essence Fest, which was precisely the place that has marked a before and an after in the universe beauty of Michelle.

Glossier.

The election was the latest addition to the favorite brand of the millennials, Glossier, a lip gloss is shiny which costs about 13 € and that was not even for sale.

Make-Up Forever.

As a base applied to the lipstick liquid to matte Make Up Forever in nude, on sale at Sephora for 24,55 €.

Too Faced.

His gaze ran over the shadows of the signature Too Faced. In particular, her makeup artist loves to use these in the palette of shades Just Peachy Mattes, which costs 45,95 €.

Too Faced.

To frame her look, Michelle Obama bets on the black eyeliner of Stila and the mascara Better Than Sex de Too Faced, one of the favorites of the celebrities to show off your striking look. This mask costs 26,95 €.

Becca.

Your illuminator preferred is also the most sold in America. This is the highlighter of Becca in the shade of golden Prosecco Pop, which costs 39,55 €.

Kiehl s.

Does your cream fetish? The facial cream moisturizing 24h Cream Ultra Facial Kiehl’sa lotion day moisturizer that provides a constant supply of hydration to dry skin and skin that only costs 28,50 €.

Cetaphil.

To clean your skin bet for the cleaner Cetaphilwhich costs 13,50 € and that is also recommended by the dermatologist from Victoria Beckham.