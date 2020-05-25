The book of Michelle Obama beat records

‘Michelle Obama, My story’ has sold the not inconsiderable amount of 10 million copies, as announced by the publisher Penguin Random House. The memories, released worldwide this past November, it quickly became a sales success and have become one of the most popular books of the decade. “They may be the memories most successful in history”, has recognized Thomas Rabe, ceo of Bertelsmann, the parent company of Penguin Random House.

In its first week, ‘Michele Obama. My story’, has sold over 1.4 million copies. According to Amazon, the book surpassed the ‘Fifty shades of Grey’ occupying the position of most sold. Very aptly, the book publisher also came to a millionaire agreement to publish the memoirs of former president Barack Obama –the books of marriage would come separately and with time for medium–, which has no date of publication. According to ‘Entertainment tonight’, Penguin Random House paid $ 65 million (57 million euros) to obtain the rights for both books.

The book launch was a success. The margin of a cover for ‘Elle’, the former first lady was given a promotion never before seen in the united States, filling theaters and auditoriums like a rock star, with the audience paying for a ticket, and sharing the stage in the form of an interview with the all-powerful Oprah Winfrey, with the actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon, with the exasesora of her husband, Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, among other women. Also crossed the pond and introduced the book in London.

In the more than 400 pages of the book, the first lady addressed directly to its history of love with Barack Obama, from the first kiss to the life in the White House. And also reveals that his two daughters, Malia and Sasha, were conceived by in vitro fertilization and that she and her husband spent a marital crisis, which led to couples therapy.

“Never will I forgive them”

Nor hides his dislike for the current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump. “Never will I forgive them”, writes blunt. Which in another time was a lawyer from Harvard recognized prestige, exposes the damage that Trump made to your family by spreading rumors about the legitimacy of the presidency of Barack Obama based on the fact that the former president was not born in the united States. It did in Hawaii.