The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime From winners of an Oscar to romantic comedies!

From biographies winners of an Oscar to romantic comedies to feel good. Many continue resorting to the TV to watch series or favorite movies. Here a list for you to look at it on Amazon Prime a good time!

May 25, 2020 · 16:31 hs

There is a great variety of films critically acclaimed in Amazon Primeof the classics of the ‘ 90s that you probably have not seen in years, like Fight Club, for some of the latest releases that you may have lost in the cinema, as a Vice, and Green Book, winners of an Academy Award.

While some movies Amazon Prime you should rent or buy we have ensured that all of the films listed here are free with your membership to Prime.