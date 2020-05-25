Suri Cruise meets 13 years and pointing to ways in fashion

From his first public appearances up to now, it has become clear that Suri Cruise has always had a strong link with fashion. If you already small their outfits caused a sensation, now begins another stage of his life in which his style is getting defined more and more. And is the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise he has already served 13 years. If you up to now the aesthetic preppy he defined his image by the influence of his mother, the daughter of actors will make it clear that, as a teenager, also has its own approach to show their personality. Something that soon it will compete with other daughters of celebrities already consecrated in the fashion industry.



Between exclusive brands and parts affordable

It was clear that in the wardrobe of Suri could not miss the proposals views on the catwalk. In your closet have a lot of weight signatures of international success as Dior, Marni, Burberry, and, especially, Dolce & Gabbana. Among the most notable are their bags, a selection worthy of a collector where they are listed brands like Chanel or Susan Alexandra, the model that led to her birthday dinner, a piece of about 342 euros. However, it was also possible to imitate his style with other clothes and accessories within the reach of all pockets as Ugg, H&M or even Uneven.



His mother, your great reference

There is No doubt that Kim Kardashian is one of the top experts in do twinning with their daughter North Westeven at Coachella. But Katie and Suri are not left behind. Although not usually dress up to play, the actress is a style guide for your little one, with whom he shares his love for the sports shoes or loose-fitting garments that both define the comfy chic numerous mothers and daughters of Hollywood (among them, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple). It is common to see them during his walks in New York wearing the same type of combination, a fun formula that accentuates still more the physical resemblance between the two. Yes, in the life of Suri there is another reference: Taylor Swift. Something that is also noticeable in the personal tastes of the small, that feels admiration for the singer beyond the musical realm.



A dressing room full of prints

Although the spring is the perfect excuse to return the flowers to the wardrobe, is a lover of the garments print, both in spring and winter. A follower of the mixtures naíf, the daughter of Holmes feels a predilection for the add cheerful to give it your personal touch, from backpacks to shoes with laces, always fleeing from the classic fabrics like tweed.



A weakness for pink

Those who follow the old ways of Suri have noticed that pink is your color. Rarely we can see images next to his mother at the dismiss of the tone. From a game of basketball to a plan with friends, fun and youthful the little one has become these past few years fashion in pink in her best letter of presentation. Although assured that the next years will be decisive to verify a change of style. His mother already anticipated in his day: has to her stunning dresses from your favorite designers kept in the closet. An inheritance that is waiting in the house of Katie Holmes and that’s sure Suri will be able to put to use in a few years, when you pass the age of majority.