Songs that had revenge: when the versions become more well-known than the original

When, in 1996, The Fugeesthe group formed by Lauren Hill and Pras Michel they filled the radio with their version of “Killing Me Softly (With His Song)”, they sold many records and won some Grammys, many parents had to tell their children that that topic had already been sung much before, that was Roberta Flack. What is certain is that, although in the decade of 70, the singer had fallen in love with his voice and with his style, the song had other owners. Roberta was not the first to interpret, but Lori Lieberman, the author of the poem “Killing Me Softly with His Blues”. The text was the inspiration for Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel, who composed the music for Lori to finally sing, in addition to reciting it. It all happened in 1971 and passed without pain or glory, until Flack recorded it the following year, and in a short time became an anthem of the slow. It would be time that any one or any artist’s centennial will encourage and present it to generation Z.