Six years of his big wedding Italian: so have concluded Kim Kardashian and Kanye West your anniversary

It was a wedding for everything high, keeping the bright tail the two of them to leave wherever they go. And the impact that it has, at the media level, every one of their gestures. The May 25, 2014, Kim Kardashian (the confession is more surprising ever made on that day) and Kanye West it gave a ‘yes, I want’ that I had raised an expectation that did not disappoint. Because if something is understood, it is of commitment to their ‘followers’ and with the ‘show business’.

So much so that, although the ceremony was held in the Italian city of Florencefrom days before their guests (about 200), they stayed in one of the most luxurious hotels in Paris: the George V. Without skimping on luxuries, faithful to his way of understanding life and throw the house out the window when the occasion deserves. And when you can, because the celebration of their anniversary this year, has been marked by the pandemic and have had to settle for something less ostentatious.

The marriage Kardashian, faced with the impossibility of remembering that day with a journey full of glamour, has pulled out of a photo album to commemorate that date in which you joined your lives in a formal way. Instagrama witness of all and each one of the steps of Kanye and Kim, it has been the window that has allowed them to remind us of that date that never be forget.

In fact, Kim has not used images with that white dress, signed by Givenchybut a couple of photos from that era, six years younger and in the preview of the link, which deals with the greater tenderness and kindness to the man who is her husband and father of her four children. “Six years younger to always go together until the end“you can read to the side.

Kanye, for his part, has shown four pictures of that day, with them dresses of bride and groom and showing a huge complicity in their eyes that, to this day, has not found an expiration date that may not exist.

Are not the only ones that have been shared with the world the memory of the may 25, 2014. Kris Jenner, her mother and matriarch of the clan Kardashian, has also taken the view ago. In the end, it is the couple’s relationship more solid than all that have lived through their daughters. Although Kris has done is to remember moments of that family you have created together and how much happiness he has reported to it as well.