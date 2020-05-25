Sia and dancer Maddie Ziegler launches a new collaboration

Sia, responsible for some of the biggest musical hits of the last few years, he released an unreleased track titled “The Greatest“in which collaborates the rapper Kendrick Lamar. Waiting for your record to clear if it is the advance of a new studio album of the australian, the song has come to the market accompanied by a corresponding video clip, starred again in the dancer Maddie Ziegler. (Gallery by The success of Maddie Ziegler, the dancer from Sia).

Ziegler, nearly the avatar of Sia in this type of productions since the recording of the successful "Chandelier"appears this time adorned with a wig of dark color, in contrast with the strokes of color that are painted on the cheeks before commanding the insurrection of a group of children.

With who also repeat Sia collaboration with the choreographer Ryan Heffington, whose work is very topical not only for its association with the interpreter of the success of the summer “Cheap thrills”, but for his work on the last tv ad of a well-known brand of japanese fashion.

Incredibly prolific and increasingly less friendly to show the face in their public interventions, including their concerts, Sia has composed songs for other major artists such as Rihanna (“Diamonds”), Kylie Minogue (“Sexercise”), Britney Spears (“Perfume”) or Beyoncé (“Pretty Hurts”).

In some of those topics, Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (Adelaide, Australia, 1975) has also collaborated as a vocalist, including "Titanium"with David Guetta, "Beautiful Pain"with Eminem and "Wild Ones"with Flo Rida.

His latest album, “This is Acting“(2015) is the seventh studio album of his career and is nourished precisely of songs of their own, discarded by other musicians, among them, “Alive“that should be part of the more recent work of Adele.