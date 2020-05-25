Sherlyn already have a name for your baby: André

After that the Metropolitan Museum of Art New York (MET) announced on Tuesday the cancellation of one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Met Gala 2020, various means ensure that the computer of the editor of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour planning to to urge you not to ask for a refund of the tickets and who better to donate it.

(AP)



According to Page Six, sources said that this season of gala, most of the cancelled events are asking guests not to recover their money, but that money is destined for donation.



However, to get tickets for the Met Gala is very expensive, even is one of tickets more difficult in the world, because they have a cost of up to 300 thousand dollars per table or 30 thousand for a single ticket.

(AP)



Although the magazine Vogue, has not made comments on the matter, a source of programs of the museum, told Page Six that the community of art and culture have had losses due to the crisis of Covid-19 expect the guests to consider this idea.



“As the global community of art and culture, and the Met, are suffering great losses as a result of the pandemic, and as the Met Gala is the main source of annual funding of the Institute of the Suit, they hope the guests will consider generously to convert their tickets for this fundraiser on a donation or transfer tickets to the gala next year. If that is not possible, the money, of course, will be refunded,” said the source to the environment. Also read: This is the reason why Anna Wintour always wears sunglasses

(AP)



Last year, the gala raised about $ 15 million, but the exhibition at the Costume Institute this year (which would have been the theme of the party) is called “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and is still scheduled to open on October 29.



For this edition, it is expected the attendance of celebrities such as: fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquièrethe actor and singer Lin-Manuel Mirandathe actresses Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

(AP Photo)



Even for Streepthe appointment was going to be his first foray into the appointment of the fashion, adding to the strangeness of sharing spotlights with a Anna Wintour the choice that is believed to be a version dramatized her figure in the movie “Devil Wears Prada”.