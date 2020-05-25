Series on the royalty that you should know and are on Netflix and YouTube

1985 Films via IMDB | Nutopia via IMDB | CBS via IMDB



If you are a fan of stories that narrate the lives of the members of the royalty, you probably already know some of these recommendations.

But it is better that you take a look at this list of series to check that you know all the secrets of the monarchs English, Spanish and even Russian.

The Crown

He is currently one of the productions most popular on the platform as shown to the monarchs of the world’s most famous: the family of the queen Isabel II.

With its premiere at the end of 2016, the first season resumed last days of the king George VI and the ascension of Isabel to the throne of Great Britain, as well as his early years of reign.

Instagram

The production decided to change actors every two seasons, to remain faithful to the passage of time between the events narrated in the story of the monarchs.

Claire Foy played the queen in the first seasons of the series being replaced by Olivia Coleman for the following parts of the show.

Instagram

Both actresses got accolades for her portrayal of queen Elizabeth II, among them the prestigious Awards the Golden Globes.

Instagram

The Story of Diana

Instagram

While The Crown will have the appearance of the character of Lady Di, there is also material on the princess of Wales, which recounts her tragic history.

Story of Diana it is a mini series documentary in two separate parts, in which tells the story of Lady Di in the mouth of experts, historians, friends and family.

Instagram

It was very popular because it showed many images never-before-seen childhood of Diana Spencer, prior to her time in the palace.

Diana: in her own words

Another documentary that presents material with interviews of the own princess in your different events, trips and presentations at society.

They say that there is nothing better than the truth of an individual told by your own mouth.

The royal house of Windsor

Instagram

Another story about the family of Elizabeth II told in 6 episodes that involve different characters in different eras.

The history of the Windsor is addressed from the First World War and concludes with the real activities entrusted to prince Charles that make him confront his mother.

Instagram

The last tsars

The documentary series portrays the life of Nicholas II and the members of the most imperial Russian family: the Romanovs.

Over 6 episodes account by means of historical documents and interviews, a version dramatized the tragic events that led to the death of the Romanovs.

Instagram

Empire of the tsars: the Russia of the Romanovs

Instagram

In a less fictionalised, in this documentary with historian Lucy Worsley tells the story of the powerful Russian family, who ruled for three centuries.

During three episodes, we will know the history of its major representatives: Peter the Great, Catherine the Great and Nicholas II, the last of the Romanovs.

Reign

This story tells the relationship of a 15-year-old who is sent to the French court to marry prince Francis II.

The interesting thing is that the girl will become with the time of Mary Stuart, queen of scots, cousin of Elizabeth I, with whom he would have an unfortunate encounter.

Instagram

Extra: more of the series on other platforms

Instagram

If you already finished all that are available to watch on Netflix, you can use other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO or YouTube or Hulu to see the next series.

Catalina, la Grande (HBO)

Helen Mirren plays one of the monarchs most important in the history of Russia.

Catherine the Great broke the schemes of the Russian society of his time, and the mini-series deals with the most outstanding of his extravagant life.

The Great (Hulu)

Another perspective of the life of Catherine the Great, this time interpreted in her younger years by Elle Fanning.

Elizabeth (Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

This story tells the life and work of the monarch of spain Isabella, the Catholic: from her childhood to her ascension to the throne and subsequent death.

Victoria (YouTube)

A work of british, which tells of the life of a young queen Victoria, great-great-grandma of the current monarch Elizabeth II, over three seasons.

Do you already saw all of them?

You may also be interested in: