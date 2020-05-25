Proposed wife of Biden Michelle Obama as vice-president of EU

Metro News Las Vegas.- Jill, wife to Joe Biden, pre-candidate for the presidency of the united States proposed to Michelle Obama for vice-president.

Through an interview with CNN, Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, pre-candidate for the presidency of the united States proposed to the former first lady Michelle Obama as vice president after which he commented would look for a companion formula.

Jill said that her husband and former president Barack Obama share the same values so that it would look for someone similar.

“There are so many qualified women and strong and you can see in the process we are going through; then I will leave it to him, Joe has always said that he and Barack share the same values and that is why it is so important to him, that’s why get along so well and I think that is what he wants, a woman with the same values,” said Jill.

“I would love that Michelle accept him. But I think that he is done with politics. I don’t know. It is so good in everything he does. That would be wonderful,” he added.

Joe Biden had already said previously that Michelle was brilliant and a great friend.