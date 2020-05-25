Princess Alba shares picture of his childhood and touches the social networks

Trinity Riveros is his real name but many know her as Princess Dawn, his artistic pseudonym by which has gotten thousands of followers on social networks and hundreds of auditors to its musical themes.

The young chilean woman constantly surprised with their music and their eye-catching costumes, but now he surprised his fans with a tender publication through its account of Instagram thanks to a childhood memory. In the postcard appears the Princess Dawn to 8 years of age, with a breastplate green water, a scarf on the hair to tone, and a skirt blue.

“2006 princess 🎀🦋✨we think of my style xddd”wrote the young man next to the image that already has more than 77 thousand likes and hundreds of comments like “When mia colucci will lend clothes bye”; “I Need to see you now in the present with this outfit”, “Ashley tisdale wishes” and “Full chiquititas, floricienta, I love you.”

Yes, it is not the first time that Princess Dawn published a photograph of his childhood