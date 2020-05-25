Pamela Anderson, about the movie ‘the watchmen of the beach’: “I liked it”

The fans of Hollywood for remakes, reboots, spin-offs and other products is something that is increasing in practice in recent years. The Mecca of the Cinema has been delivered with enthusiasm to the task of covering classics, and though the box-office success is guaranteed, and is exceptionally manages to honor the original work, there are few occasions in which the result is very far from the expectationsunleash the anger of the fans.

Three years ago it debuted in the cinemas the movie ‘Baywatch: Los vigilantes de la playa”, blockbuster based on the legendary series of the 90’s that became a symbol erotic swimsuits red and traded the status of sex symbol actresses like Pamela Anderson or Carmen Electra. The idea of bringing to the big screen an update of the adventures of the sculptural lifeguards from the Beach in Santa Monica was without doubt attractive, and to ensure the pitch, the producers put in front of two male stars more famous for its muscle: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron.

However, the film was a beating by the critics and it was not finished to convince the fans of the series. And now, the own Pamela Anderson has also been recognized that the film adaptation did not like it at all, although she appears briefly in a scene making a cameo (C. J. Parker, his iconic character, was played in this version by Kelly Rohrbach).

During his last public appearance, in an interview with the program Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohenthe interpreter made it very clear: “I did not like. Let the bad tv as a bad television. That is the charming of ‘The baywatch’, you know? Try to make movies of tv series is estropearlas”.

Anderson did not leave there your comments on the film. The actress also compared the budgets between the original series and film production, implying that, given the millions it cost to make this last, it could have made a better product: “Sixty-five million give to make a good movie. We did our show as half a million”.

On the other hand, Anderson admitted do not keep in contact with any of the members of the cast of the serieswhich , in the course of his more than a decade in tv (aired from 1989 to 2001) was attended by actors such as David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, Yasmine Bleeth, Brandon Call, Jeremy Jackson and Alexandra Paul.