Obama declared publicly his love

“As was said by the Beatles: it’s all going to get better over time. Thanks, honey, for these wonderful 27 years.” This is the romantic message that Barack Obama , 58 years old, has dedicated to his wife Michelle on social media to celebrate your marriage. The publication has already accumulated more than three million “likes” on Instagram and has been shared over 174,000 times on Twitter. In the photo chosen by the former, the marriage is back and watching a nice sunset in the heart of nature.

Michelle Obama, 55, also wanted to congratulate your husband on such a special day and, to this end, has chosen a photograph of the two in front of a beach. “27 years ago this guy promised me a life full of adventures. I would say that has been fulfilled. Here is our next chapter to become people with the syndrome of the empty nest and discover what it is that comes after. While, we still feel the magic that brought us together all those years. Happy anniversary, Barack”, has written the former first lady, who several months ago published his successful autobiography titled ‘My story’.

The reference to the empty nest is for the new stage in which they find themselves after the departure of their daughters, Malia and Sasha, from the family home to undertake their university studies. While Malia for years, headed to the University of Harvard, the small abandoned home at the end of this summer to enter the University of Michigan, one of the most prestigious in the country.

This samples of love come after the past summer the magazine ‘Globe’ published that Barack and Michelle Obama they were going through a crisis of a couple, and they were considering divorce. The publication insisted that, since they left the White House, the marriage had been traveling separately.