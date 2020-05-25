Nothing stop them! The Kardashian received a new iPhone every week and continue recording

The main idea was that were filmed with their phones and personal what to upload to a shared folder, but it was not.

Farnaz Farjam, head of production Keeping Up With The Kardashianssaid that the family receives iPhones new every Monday for filming from their homes and that they have a special room full of lights and tripods.

According to various sources, Kris Jenner, was “the master mind” behind this idea of continuing with the recordings, and making the other members of the “klan” they were filmed themselves.

“When we saw the material, I thought: Oh, people will get tired of seeing this footage is of poor quality. We needed to get them and confeccionarles suitable spaces,” he said.

Because of this it was decided to hire a director of photography and a skilled technician so that the installation of “tripods compatible with phones”, which are disinfected and taken to the home of Kim and Khloé.

“No one enters the room for 24 hours to avoid any possible contamination by covid-19”, commented Farjam.

The producer also reported that the Kardashians receive new iPhones every Monday and collect that used the previous week, with a total of 16 hours of recordings that they use to tell the stories.

The episodes during the confinement are “a little slower than normal”, but the new method of filming is still “entertaining” and promises that “it will be an incredible content for the fans,” said Farjam.

