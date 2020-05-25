Kris Jenner speaks and confesses how is your life in bed | Instagram

Kris Jenner, famous for being the mother of the Kardashians has spoken in a chapter of the reality show of your family Keeping Up With The Kardashians and confessed to what he is in his bed with Corey Gamble, your partner.

Jenner wondered if it was normal to always be in the mood to have it right nt!mi with his partner despite his age.

Kris spoke with her best friend Faye Resnick on this topic as private and shared with her his concern.

I don’t know what is going on, but I think there is something really wrong with me, because I’m always in the mood.

Kris Jenner was close to his partner, who did not hesitate to share how much you would like this situation to your woman 65 years of age.

You are a girl so bad! I’m so happy for you. Don Corey is the luckiest man in the world!, he said.

My daughters were doing you a bad time, just because I have a life and I am a woman with hormones.

The matriarch shared that their daughters do not understand in this field so you prefer to go to your best friend to vent their feelings on these topics; and who also does not judge and understands.