Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary

It has already been six years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they shocked the world by joining their lives. This may 24, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” resorted to networks to share a romantic message on its sixth anniversary.

“Six years less. For always, until the end,” wrote Kim in his social profile, together with two photographs that appear to the side of her husband, while he rapper sitting at a table and she hugs him from behind.

The socialite he also shared several snapshots of their wedding day through their stories of Instagram with the same title of his publication.

Kris Jenner also took their networks to congratulate the famous marriage on your special day. “Happy anniversary to these two! I love you guys! @kimkardashian #KanyeWest“he wrote the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, alongside a series of photos of his daughter and his son-in-law.

The couple, who share four children together, North of 6 years, Saint4, Chicago2 and, Psalm of 10 months, they were married at the historic Forte di Belvederein Florence, Italy, in 2014.

The luxurious wedding of Kim and Kanye, joined to those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli, who played the “Ave Maria” during the ceremony and Steve McQueen. In addition to the presence of all the clan Kar-Jenner, including the eldest daughter of the couple, North West.

E! News reported that the wedding cost approximately USD$2.8 million, plus a week of travel in Paris.

Among the guests at the ceremony were famous as LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, took a break to isolate themselves in their home and get a dose of outdoor adventure in an all-terrain vehicle.

In march, Kim appeared in The View, where revealed that she and Kanye had spent the greater part of their time at home during the health crisis that exists in the world.

In an interview, 2013 for the BBC, Kanye spoke about Kim, who said he has been given. “Family time is what Kim gave me. She gave me everything. He gave Me a family. Gave Me a support system,” said the singer.

Before you start a family and his own clan, Kanye said a few sincere words about his, then, girlfriend.

“I am very happy to be with her, to live this life together and with our relationship with God, able to live together forever in heaven,” said the artist.

“And also to form a strong family that communicates truth and beauty, and let’s move well as we do, simply by being creative. I love the fact that God has placed in my life every day,” added West.

