Khloé Kardashian looks unrecognizable and surprise everyone with your look

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES.-Khloé Kardashian left everyone with the mouth open after sharing a photo in which one can see a change rádical.

In the picture you can see that you changed the hair color to blond platinum to a gold brown that highlights the face, however, the excess of filters is what is surprising to their followers.

It is the change that a critical fashion of Univision shared a picture of her before and after, where it seems that they were two different people.

Along with the picture, Khloé escibrió: “Location: beneath the skin of a bitch”.

The comments on her appearance were divided, their friends and family to alagaron. “Oh my beautiful girl! Wow!!!”, wrote Kris Jenner. Malika, best friend of Khloé, she added: “Off”, while her ex Tristan Thompson said: “Baddie… PD: I agree with the title.”

“@drthaisaliabadi you are the doctor that made him the face”, can be read in the comments.