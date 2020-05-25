Katie Holmes celebrated her birthday with a romantic date alongside Jamie Foxx

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx they shared the bread (or the whipped cream?) Tuesday.
Holmes, who celebrated their 40th anniversary, had an intimate lunch with the star Django Unchained at the famous Serendipity of New York. According to a witness, the mother of Holmes, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, also attended. This appointment involved an iconic piece of the restaurant, the famous “Frrrozen Hot Chocolate”, which Kathleen and Foxx ordered. Holmes preferred a strawberry ice cream and when he was given a gift bag with merchandise of Serendipity.
A second source told E! News: “Katie went to Serendipity to celebrate his birthday with Jamie Foxx. They arrived together, but they went out of the car separately. Katie looked great in a coat of rainbow and with a smile on your face. A few seconds after he entered the place, Jamie Foxx stepped out of the car and joined him inside.”
Foxx wore a coat of tartan, and a scarf black.
His furtive arrival and entry separately to Serendipity was not a surprise, given how very discreet it has been their romance since the beginning.
The most romantic that we have seen in the past, he was once taken in hand on the beach, something that happened years after the start of their alleged relationship. In July, the couple enjoyed another discreet departure in New York, which seems to be your default output together.
A source told E! News in April that their discrete evening appointments are on purpose. “Still want to keep their relationship in private. This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with,” the source said at that time. “There are a couple that is going to go down the street hand in hand. Just want to stay out of the radar and kept to themselves. Have a routine that works well”.
Valentine’s Day, Foxx was on the set during an interview with ESPN when asked about his relationship with the star of Dawson”s Creek.
Despite the fact that the information about their relationship is kept mostly in private, at least we can confirm now, thanks to his appointment at Serendipity, we both are fans of the desserts.
Happy birthday, Katie!