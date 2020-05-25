I accompanied Rick Grimes! A protagonist of ‘The Walking Dead’ would also appear in the movies

The story of Rick Grimes has not yet finished, nor much less, Andrew Lincoln will return to a trilogy full movie from the popular Fox series, which will follow what happened after that was of Alexandria in a helicopter.

Despite having been carried miles away from their loved ones, it is believed that many characters relatives appear in the film in any way.

We already know that Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cailey Fleming will appear in the trilogy of Rick Grimes in some time and now, there is a new name to add to the list.

Melissa McBride will also appear as Carol in the film of ‘The Walking Dead’, it is not known with accuracy if it will be in the three or only in one.

After all, McBride is one of the few characters of long life left in the franchisewith a lot of history shared with Rick. It also has been shown to be a character crossed before, having starred in the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, which also featured Lincoln.

Some details of the plot of the films have begun to leak out, for example, it is rumored that Rick will have been led to a community led by scientists who are trying to find a cure for the virus of the Walker.

Seem to be good guys, then, but Grimes will discover that their methods are not as ethical as they are carrying out experiments with living humans, then that could be seen to Carol in the movies ‘The Walking Dead’ .

As with all things, the feature film of ‘The Walking Dead’, in the midst of the global pandemic, the first film has been delayedbut AMC still plans to go ahead with the trilogy time.