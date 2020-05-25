How Robert Kardashian Split from Kris Jenner, allowed her to “grow up”

Many fans know that the husband of Kris Jenner before marrying Caitlyn Jenner was the attorney Robert Kardashian. Their four oldest children were also born of his relationship with Kardashian.

Jenner and Kardashian were separated officially in 1991. While divorces are never fun for anyone, looking back, Jenner realized that there was something positive that came out of their break: it allowed him to really grow. Read below to discover why Jenner said this.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were married for more than 10 years.

Jenner was 17 years old when he met Kardashian, who was 11 years older than her. The two met at a race track in California, though Jenner was dating another person at that time. He ended up cheating on her then boyfriend with a Kardashian.

In any case, Jenner and Kardashian began a relationship together. They ended up marrying in 1978. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed four children: Kourtney (b. 1979), Kim (b. 1980), Khloe (b. 1984) and Rob (b. 1987).

Jenner and Kardashian ended her marriage after which Kardashian reveals that Jenner was cheating with the soccer player Todd Waterman. Jenner then call on the matter “one of my biggest regrets in my life”, but the damage was already done. Jenner and Kardashian were separated at the end of the 1980s, and their divorce was finalized in 1991.

Kris Jenner said that the divorce allowed him to “grow up”

In an interview on the podcast of Diane Von Furstenberg, “InCharge with DVF”, Jenner shared that initially I was very scared when his relationship with Kardashian fell apart.

“I got married when I was very, very young,” said Jenner. “I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We went out for four years, we got married at the age of 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was 30 years old … didn’t know what to do. (after we broke up). He had four children, was unmarried. I didn’t know where I was going to live. I didn’t know how I was going to make the life. The time was more frightening to be so young. I think that he was 32 years old and had four young children. My son was maybe a year and it was scary “.

Jenner found some solace in his faith and prayed to God for him to give him the strength to move forward. She shared: “I Remember one day I woke up with my boots. I have a deep faith in God and began to pray to my God to strengthen, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow “.

How the divorce of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian affect their children

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012, the two older children of Jenner, Kourtney and Kim, revealed that they were aware of the divorce. They also knew that his mother had an affair.

According to Kim, protected them from their father because they knew that he did not want to happen in the divorce. However, Kim shared that she also understood the actions of his mother, because, saying, “it’s Not that I think that (the affair) was good, but I’ve been in situations very unhappy in that I feel that I want to go out and I can not breathe “.

Meanwhile, Kourtney admitted that seeing their parents go through a divorce made her doubt about getting married. Fans might remember that she was in a relationship with her now-ex boyfriend Scott Disick for nearly 10 years. The couple had three children together but never married.

On the positive side, Kourtney also shared that the friendly relationship of their parents after their divorce inspired her to learn to co-parent with Disick after they broke.