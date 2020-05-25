Here’s why two rival major Jordan, and their wives did not come out in the documentary about his life

The documentary about Michakl Jordan and his glorious stage by the Chicago Bulls, has given a lot to talk about. Are several personalities who have expressed any opinion for or against on what was published. There are others who have not wanted to or see them, but it is a smaller group of those who refused to collaborate with The Last Dance.

Jason Hehir, the director of the film, he conducted one hundred interviews with different personalities to portray the success of Jordan and the Bulls. Participated in Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman, former teammate, Carmen Electra former spouse of Rodman’s wife and Gus Lett, the security guard who became like his second father, more Isaiah Thomas, one of his many rivals.

Karl Malone and Bryon Russell, the players of the Utah Jazz in the last final of the Jordan, were the characters that they missed. “‘ve exhausted almost all avenues to interview Malone. We start in January 2018 with that because we knew that was going to be a challenging interview,” said the director-journalist Dan Patrick about the attempts to interview the MVP of the season 1996-97, and who Jordan stole the ball on the last play of the seventh game of the Finals.

Russell bromó with Jordan when he retired for the first time. “Why waivers? You know that you could protect your ass,” he said in that time the player that set out to mark the best player in the history of this sport. “Out of respect to Bryan, I think he knew the questions that we were going to do and maybe he does not want to go back to that,” said the director.

Another striking aspect of the documentary is that none of the wives appeared. Juanita Vanoy’s first wife, Jordan, who has three children of marriage started in 1989 and completed in 2006 in exchange for 168 million of dollars. He then joined Yvette Prieto, a model, a cuban-american.

“I was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children”, explained Hehir to the newspaper, the Athletic, who took into account the three older children of Jordan in the last chapter of the series.