first photos of the series based on the work of Stephen King

The Stand it is the limited series of 10 episodes that prepares CBS All Access. Is based the novel of terror post-apocalyptic of the same name by Stephen King. Josh Boone (The New Mutants) leads the series and shares writing credits with King and Benjamin Cavell.

In 1978, King published the that many fans would consider to be his greatest work as a writer. The novel is divided into three parts or books: The Captain globe-trotting, On the border, and Revelation.

The plot of the series the Stand

The whole plot is the result of a flu pandemic that kills 99% of the human population of the world. The Stand focuses on an epic battle between the survivors, which occurs after the breakdown of civilized society. The “good” side of humanity is attracted by the home of Nebraska of an old woman kindly called Mother Abigail. While the “bad” are attracted by Las Vegas, and a demon named Randall Flagg. It is one of the novels longer of King, and was adapted previously for the small screen in 1994. It was adapted as a miniseries on ABC starring Gary Sinise, Rob Lowe and Molly Ringwald. Unlike the adaptation of the decade of 1990, the new series will have a sizable budget and a lot more violence.

While that may seem like a pretty straight-forward configuration, as is the case with most of the writings of King, things are much more complex than they seem. On the one hand, many of those who are on the side of good are not exactly saints. And many on the side of evil have reservations about what they are doing. As always, people are not morally black or white. The series of ” the Stand reflects this, even though the plot of King can be too heavy sometimes with the religious aspects.

The cast

James Marsden (Westworld) is the main protagonist, Stu Redman, a texan, and the first person who is considered immune to the virus.

(Westworld) is the main protagonist, Stu Redman, a texan, and the first person who is considered immune to the virus. Amber Heard (Aquaman) will be Nadine Cross, a woman in conflict, destined to become the dark bride of Flagg.

(Aquaman) will be Nadine Cross, a woman in conflict, destined to become the dark bride of Flagg. Jovan Adepo is Larry Underwood, a young amateur musician to fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons while traveling to the new world.

is Larry Underwood, a young amateur musician to fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons while traveling to the new world. John Flanagan is Stephen Breckinridge

is Stephen Breckinridge Whoopi Goldberg give life to Mother Abigail, herald of more than 100 years of God.

give life to Mother Abigail, herald of more than 100 years of God. Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, True Blood) will be Randall Flagg, the man in dark represents the Bad. His presence disturbing and changing is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail (Goldberg), Flagg appears in the dreams of the survivors but, unlike the divine message of the Mother, its ultimate objective is much more sinister…

(Big Little Lies, True Blood) will be Randall Flagg, the man in dark represents the Bad. His presence disturbing and changing is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail (Goldberg), Flagg appears in the dreams of the survivors but, unlike the divine message of the Mother, its ultimate objective is much more sinister… Heather Graham gives life to Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who is not prepared for the end of the world, and you try to escape the infested city of New York.

gives life to Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who is not prepared for the end of the world, and you try to escape the infested city of New York. Nat Wolff is Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Randall Flagg.

is Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Randall Flagg. Katherine McNamara (Arrow) is in the series the series the Stand as Julie Lawry, a girl from a small town with a wild side. It is one of the conquests of Lloyd in Las Vegas.

(Arrow) is in the series the series the Stand as Julie Lawry, a girl from a small town with a wild side. It is one of the conquests of Lloyd in Las Vegas. Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) be construed to Cobb, a member of the army responsible for supervising Stu Redman, while the government searches for a cure for the outbreak of the pandemic.

(Rescue Me) be construed to Cobb, a member of the army responsible for supervising Stu Redman, while the government searches for a cure for the outbreak of the pandemic. Owen Teague i nterpretará Harold Lauder. After his city became desolate, Harold goes in search of other with your companion survivor Frannie Goldsmith ( Odessa Young ). While their intentions are good, the jealousy and her infatuation with Frannie threaten to take a dark path. Frannie is a young woman who navigates a strange new world, it also recognizes that there is an evil that lurks beyond the Man Dark.

nterpretará Harold Lauder. After his city became desolate, Harold goes in search of other with your companion survivor Frannie Goldsmith ( ). While their intentions are good, the jealousy and her infatuation with Frannie threaten to take a dark path. Frannie is a young woman who navigates a strange new world, it also recognizes that there is an evil that lurks beyond the Man Dark. Greg Kinnear (House of Cards) will play the role of kind-hearted teacher widower Glen Bateman, who joins Stu at the beginning of your journey to Mother Abigail. Bateman was accustomed to a solitary life. When you encounter other survivors, the visions of Mother Abagail spark their curiosity.

(House of Cards) will play the role of kind-hearted teacher widower Glen Bateman, who joins Stu at the beginning of your journey to Mother Abigail. Bateman was accustomed to a solitary life. When you encounter other survivors, the visions of Mother Abagail spark their curiosity. Henry Behind as Nick Andros, a deaf-mute who forms a friendship with a man named Tom Cullen ( Brad William ). Andros is disabled due to a terrible fall when I was a child. You have the habit of risking their own wellbeing for the safety of others.

as Nick Andros, a deaf-mute who forms a friendship with a man named Tom Cullen ( ). Andros is disabled due to a terrible fall when I was a child. You have the habit of risking their own wellbeing for the safety of others. Gordon Cormier is Joe

is Joe Olivia Cheng is dr. Sylvia Wen

is dr. Sylvia Wen Nicholas Read is Norris

is Norris Natalie Martinez will be guest star

will be guest star Eion Bailey be construed to Teddy Weizak, a survivor superfluous.

be construed to Teddy Weizak, a survivor superfluous. Hamish Linklater (Legion) be construed to doctor Ellis, a colonel, a specialist in infectious diseases who dreams of being the hero that stopped the pandemic.

While Marsden and Heard they are about the same age as Gary Sinise and Laura San Giacomo when they performed the roles of Stu and Nadine in the version of the miniseries, ABC, 1994 from the series the Stand , the fans probably will notice that the signing of Kinnear as Glen Bateman represents a significant reduction in the age of Ray Walston, who played the role at the end of the 70s in the miniseries. However, this is actually more analogous to the original work. Goldberg is also approximately 10 years younger than Ruby Dee as Mother Abigail, but the character is extremely old, so you will need to have a lot of makeup on in any way.