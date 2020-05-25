Facebook viral | coronavirus | The precise moment in which several cars were prevented from landing of a plane from Spain | FB | Face | video | coronavirus today | covid-19 | Ecuador | Cynthia Viteri | Argentina | Colombia | Peru | nnda nnrt Viral

The fear that has generated the outbreak coronavirus in Ecuador has forced the authorities to make decisions never before seen. Which ordered the mayor of Guayaquil. Cynthia Viteri, is viralizó quickly through Facebook and different social networks.

A clip posted on Twitter shows how several vehicles blocked the runway and prevented a plane from the airline Iberia, from Spain, may descend normally in the international airport Joaquin de Olmedoall of this after the order of the mayor of Guayaquil, who confirmed that it is infected coronavirus.

The day I heard today that I have been infected by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/az3QV9X5T1 — Cynthia Viteri (@CynthiaViteri6) March 19, 2020

“I’ve been infected by the coronavirus”said the officer in a video that also was released on Twitter. She added that although that is subject to quarantine, to continue to perform its duties as a officer “to protect all the city people in a difficult moment like this”, he stated in a video that is also viral.

The coronavirus has killed, so far, more than 5 thousand people around the world, and the infected exceed 200 thousand in about 150 countries of the globe. Italy and Spain are the countries most affected in Europe by the fearful covid-19. Here’s the viral video on Facebook.

@n_larenas Videos of the incursion of the runway of the Airport of Guayaquil pic.twitter.com/fsyybiem0q — Manuel Ramirez arff will (@ArffManuel) March 18, 2020

