Do you remember Beck from Victorious? So now looks Avan Jogia

During the year 2010 took place the premiere on Nickelodeon of the famous and successful series Victorious, which grew to four seasons due to its great popularity, finishing up the year 2013 with 57 chapters, where we met the fantastic Tori Vega played by Victoria Justice.

Another of the celebrities who shone and stood out with an incredible fan club is Avan Jogiathe handsome young man who played Beck Oliverwho in the series was an acting student in the fictitious school of Hollywood Arts, where he met the protagonist and he and his group of friends and his girlfriend, they have great adventures.

However many people do not know what happened with Avan after the year 2013 in which the Victorious came to an end. The distinguished actor continued his career playing Danny Desai on the well-known series called Freeform Twisted until the year 2014. Later he ventured into the movie industry.

Avan Jogia has also been prey to the world’s press for their various courtships, because during the year 2011 started out with the popular actress Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch, famous for Vampire Academy, without nevertheless their relationship came to an end in the year 2016 and remained unmarried until 2019.

Avan Jogia in love

Last year Avan returned to the scandal since he started engaging with the actress Cleopatra Coleman who played Erica in the series The Last Man on Earth. Were seen at several events together sparking the rumor of their romance although this was never confirmed by any of them.

Without a doubt, Avan was the first crush of many girls millennials who loved to see him playing Beck Oliver, so if you want to know more of him, siguelo in your account of instagram which has over 3 million followers. You can find it as jogia.