Dennis Rodman: Some things you didn’t know about it

1) Dennis Keith Rodman was born in 1961 and experience a first life-lesson when his father, a military pilot, leaves punctured his family in New Jersey to start a new life in the Philippines. No one knows exactly the number of sisters and brothers who might have: his beloved parent, an estimated 26-28 only by him, while the own Rodman stated that 47 during his acceptance speech at the Hall of Fame.

2) In his autobiography, entitled Bad As I Wanna BeThe Worm (named so because of their elusive talent for the defense) explains his first scandal in very simple terms: he’s always had suicidal thoughts, but never got as far as in 1993, when he sat in the driver’s seat of his van with a rifle in his lap, and began to seriously consider the possibility of either going out the brains. What’s more crazy? The vehicle was parked under the Palace of Auburn Hills, home of the Pistons (his team at that time).

3) Rodman returned to speak of this incident to For Better or Worsehis documentary 30 for 30 on ESPN. The following testimony is excerpted from an interview during the promotion of the same: “So that, one day, I wrote a note and went to the parking lot of the Palace. It had a compartment for weapons and had a gun in my car. I had it in hand. But, for some reason, I put music. I put it and I started to listen to some songs while debating with myself. It had nothing to do with basketball. It had to do with the love that I wanted and all of a sudden, had abandoned me. And it sounds like a song. It Was Pearl Jam. Even Flow, Black and things like that. She had the gun in my knees and next thing I know is that I fell asleep listening to Pearl Jam. When I woke up, the police and everybody was there. I didn’t know what was happening, he had completely forgotten that he had a rifle in the hands. They took Me out of the car. That’s more or less what happened. It had nothing to do with the game of basketball. It had to do with feeling betrayed, because I wanted to be very loved in my life”.

4) After touching bottom, the player decided to cast himself as the bad boy official of the NBA. His fall of the horse on the way to Damascus occurred, of all places possible, in the room of a cinema that projected Demolition Man. In that summer, Rodman had stopped playing with the Detroit Pistons and was about to make her debut with the San Antonio Spurs. He decided that he should do something to attract attention, and the dyed hair of Simon Phoenix, the eccentric criminal played by Wesley Snipes, gave him an idea. So yes, Dennis Rodman shaped his public character in the image and likeness of the psychopathic antagonist of a blockbuster noventero. And, in 1997, had the opportunity of starring in the B version of another.

5) Double Team it is one of those movies that need to be seen to be believed. Rodman plays an arms dealer named Yaz, Jean-Claude Van Damme is an agent of the u.s. government that stands with the neck in a bathtub full of water (I swear that happens in a scene). Together they must stop to Stavros, an international terrorist played by Mickey Rourke. If you haven’t seen it, all you need to know is that the hair of Yaz changes color a total of six times over the course of 93 minutes of footage. Needless to say, unlike Space Jamthe adventure film of The Rod was a failure at the box office.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3qxgFbThIU(/embed)

6) Your best action sequence occurred, however, on a field: in 1996, our man stopped threatening the referees to take and give a headbutt to one, which resulted in his immediate expulsion from the party. Instead of leaving the field of play dejected Rodman decided to fully activate the Berserker Mode, by taking off the t-shirt of the Chicago Bulls and starting to shout all sorts of expletives while kicked the mini-fridges of the benches. The fans loved it.

7) Dennis Rodman could be a fierce warrior, but also a delicate lover. Between headbutt and arbitration patadón in the crotch to a journalist, the bad boy he had time to hang out with, for example, Madonna’s, though theirs was much more ephemeral than many people remember. Only four months of 1994, in which he (according to the later testimony of one’s own Madge) tried by all means to get you pregnant. No I got it, but at least can boast of having left agape to the queen of pop when she entered with her in a luxury store any and he began to throw bills from the big through the air. Because yes, not because out to buy anything.

8) His other romantic relationship most high-profile of the nineties was with Carmen Electraas shown in the documentary The Last Dance. The strange thing is that he returned to last four months… Is it possible that the feelings of the Worm had an expiration date that is very specific? In any case, the then Caretaker of the Beach he was able to live a magical moment to your side: when you had to hide behind the sofa because Michael Jordan was knocking on the door of the room to, well, see what the hell was he doing, his team-mate.

9) Perhaps fed up of short stories that didn’t work, Dennis Rodman he decided to marry himself in 1996. It was his way of coming out of the closet as a man who is bisexual, although it was also the kind of mounting publicity that would have become trending topic perpetual have been developed during our era of social networks. Contemplate a guy like him, with his wig blonde and their tattoos and their piercings, dressed as a bride it was one of the cultural events more mind-boggling mid-decade.

10) “If you see me in white I was surprised”, he must have thought Rodman at that time, “wait to you see me naked.” He did, yes, for a good cause: an ad for PETA. Although it is true that also leaves you without clothes on the cover of your book. And in that famous session where a few balls, basket hid strategically areas most controversial of his body. And in another video stolen. Oh, and in 2010 he left on a microphone by accident while he made love with six women.

11) So much action it can’t be good. In fact, he knows perfectly well that it is not, and explains it in a documentary from Vice. Their fans know it as “The video where Rodman offers too many details, as any brushwork on this topic is already more information than is needed, on how he broke his penis up to three different times”.

12) In case you’re wondering: yes, the knight also has racist statementsbecause why not. In particular, professional sport took over in 1987, when he stated that Larry Bird would never be a great player for the simple reason that it is white. He was also fined $ 50,000 for offenses to the mormon community, so that we can say that it came out expensive speak ill of the public of Utah.

13) Pearl Jam returned to his life in 1998, when Rodman went to see them in concert in Dallas and, perhaps in gratitude for having saved his life in that van, took the stage barefoot and stayed there dancing for 45 minutes with a bottle of wine in hand. The band understood, in principle, that went good, but finally asked for ratios the micro while I was trying to do the choirs Alive and breathed a sigh of relief when the Bull decided to let them play in peace.

14) Okay, so he likes to have a good time at the concerts and that is normal. But what of the interviews? Once gave a drunk (for CNN, no less) while he talked about his recent rehabilitation, but that is nothing compared to that occasion in which he called in live to a radio program while we were doing a fellatio, or at least that is what he was telling (“Oh, my God! This aunt is very active! It is getting to it right now, trunk!”).

15) Let’s talk about policy. Rodman supports the president, Donald Trump even after he had cast out of his reality show by not knowing how to write correctly the name of his wife Melania, and is/was the best friend of the dictator norcoeano Kim Jong-un, with whom he shares/shared your passion for basketball with new rules that were invented between the two. And that is all that you need to know about the political views of Dennis Rodman.

Not face ever breaking a dish. © Mark Boster

You may also be interested in: