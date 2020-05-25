Coffee Play | Dear Class of 2020: the event virtual which celebrates the graduates of the world

This 2020 changed the plans of all and also to those who this year would have celebrated their graduation.

That is why empatizando with all these young people-because in the northern hemisphere would be done in the next few weeks-, Youtube announced its initiative ‘Dear Class of 2020’a graduation ceremony virtual dedicated to all the students that the product of the pandemic will be without your event.

With the presence of different inspiring leaders and artists, ‘Dear Class of 2020 will be an open event and dedicated to any graduate, their family and friends.

The invitation is to connect the next 6 of June in a live broadcast on Youtube that you can follow in networks with the hashtag #GraduateWithMe and in which will participate Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Bill Gates and Alicia Keysamong other renowned guests.