Christina Aguilera gets a breast in full dance

“/>

The singer celebrated his birthday number 39 in the midst of celebrity guests, and up to serenade him away.

Christina Aguilera laughed when faced with a problem with her costume that she experienced in front of the guests in the celebration of his 39 birthday.

The pop star marked the occasion on Wednesday, sharing a series of images and videos of the fun night on Instagram in which she appears with a stunning dress from Philipp Plein featuring a draped neckline.

In one of the videos, Aguilera is dancing when her breast is exposed. The singer quickly reacted to the incident, redesigned its look and continued enjoying the music. Then playfully exposed the camera for the second time.

“Entering the last year of my 30 years with the best vibrations … dancing, singing, salsa,” she wrote on the social networking site. “That night. Very grateful for everyone in my life who have been on this journey with me. Those who have accompanied me from beginning to end. Get ready for 2020. “

Among the guests were Demi Lovato, who commented: “I love You”.

Christina also was surprised by a mariachi band, that at the foot of his residence sang ‘Las Mañanitas’, a surprise sponsored by his friend Gilbert Saldivar.