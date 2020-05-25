Can’t find the preview Chip and the network Magnolia Joanna Gaines in your program guide? This is why.

First, the bad news. You’ll have to wait a little more for the red Magnolia. The launch of the new cable channel of the stars of Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna Gaines have been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. Was originally supposed to be launched on 4 October.

Now, the good news. You can still take a look at what the Network Magnolia will have to offer when Chip and Joanna presented a preview of four hours for the new channel in the network DIY. Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead will air the Sunday, April 26, at 5 p. m. ET.

Some fans may not find the special Magnolia in your program guide

While the delay of the Magnolia Network is a hard blow to the fans who anxiously waited to reconnect with Chip and Joanna, the special is something to look forward to. In addition to offering a preview of what you can expect from the new channel, also will present a review of some of their favorite episodes of Fixer Upper.

But after that DIY Network announced the special on Instagram, some fans found a problem. When they reviewed their program guide, they saw the Magnolia Presents in the list.

“This does not appear on Direct TV!” commented a fan. The subscribers of the Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T and Dish also said they could not find the special on their program guides to be able to configure their DVR.

“Dang, I’ve seen reruns of Fixer Upper so many times that it would be great to see something new from Chip n Jo” wrote a viewer disappointed.

DIY Network says that “Magnolia Presents” will be in the program guide soon

Fans of Fixer Upper you can be sure that they will be able to see the special Magnolia Sunday. In the comments of follow-up aimed at those who had expressed their concern about not seeing the program in their program guides, DIY Network explained that soon would be there.

“You should see it appear in your program guide later this week … just for Thursday!” the official account of Instagram’s channel commented.

Some are sad to see the network diy go

Many people are excited about the next network Magnolia. But some people have shared that they would be disappointed to see disappear the network DIY. DIY will be renamed as Magnolia when the new channel finally is released.

“I’m going to miss the network of diy and all of your wonderful shows,” said one person. “I don’t like Gaines”, his show and his aesthetic. “

Others were concerned that their favorite programs will not survive the transition.

“I’d rather watch Salvage Dawgs and Maine Cabin Masters,” said another. The other programs chains include The Vanilla Ice Project, Barnwood Builders and Pool Kings.

Magnolia Network will present original programming, like Growing Floret, a program about the founder of Floret Flower Farm by Erin Benzakein, and Home on the Road, Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez of the musical duo Johnnyswim.

With the network of diy experiencing a “change of brand total”, it is not clear what will happen to the current programs of the channel. It is possible that some will continue to be transmitted in Magnolia or to move to other channels owned by Discovery Inc., as HGTV, TLC, or Destination America.