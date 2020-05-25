Brandon Jenner said he saw six times to Caitlyn Jenner during his teenage years, after marrying Kris Jenner

Brandon Jenner confessed that you do not have a good relationship with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, since he was a teenager.

It should be noted that, Brandon Jenner son of the first marriage of Caitlyn, wrote a new book called “For me, he was just a dad”, which relates stories of children who grew up with famous parents.

In this sense, Brandon noted that rarely in his youth, had in mind the figure of his father, since since this is the case with Kris Jenner and joined the family Kardashian it detached itself from him and his brother Brody.

In addition, the musician and socialite explained, “I did not see my father more than a half dozen times between eight and 25 years” , that is to say, that if you saw it six times during their growth was too much.

In case outside little, this he added that those times they were together was not Brandon genuine, quoting: “Unfortunately, exchanges are not common, they felt more like opportunities for taking pictures in scene that is as real bonds”.

Brandon said that he really just went to be photographed in a cards family Christmas to look like”, commenting that after Cailtyn met Kris “the family became a business for him“.

Finally, he insisted that in the end, her father was pretty unhappy in the house Kardashian and I felt I wasn’t treated him well.

Drafting Gossipvzla with information Just Jared