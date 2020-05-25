Booksmart: comedy feminist

At the start of Booksmart (the Night of The Nerds, for their terrible title in Spanish), Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) have a revelation that will change the life. This pair of best friends are also the classic killed of the classroom that are believed to special because of their dedication to study and his aversion to the party. What they didn’t know is that virtually all their peers -they went out partying in partying, who never opened a book or put attention to class, the popular kids and even the athletes – all have been accepted into prestigious universities.

That is to say, Amy and Molly were lost in the fun for nothing. For this reason, and as a revenge against life, these two best friends decide that this will be the night that break the rules, they will party and they will do what they did in teenage years wasted.

If, the opera prima of the also actress Olivia Wilde refers inevitably to Superbad (Greg Mottola, 2007), tape where two best friends looking to have the party of your life before it is separated to go each to a different university. The similarities are such that even that tape was starring Jonah Hill, brother of Beanie Feldstein.

But neither Wilde nor his writers Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, and Katie Silberman are interested in making a simple remake with genders swapped. While Booksmart, like Superbad, are comedies teens, sluts and desmadrozas, Booksmart takes it a step further: it is a comedy feminist but never scold, slutty but not vulgar or sexist, desmadrosa but the emotional, tender even, but never cheesy.

The vision purely female of this coming of age is what distinguishes it from its predecessors (the cinema of John Hughes, Paul Feig, and to Greta Gerwig), bringing to the screen a friendship female as rarely (maybe never?) it looks on the screen. There are No topics banned: the sex, the masturbation, the desire, are talk common of this pair of friends, brilliantly interpreted by Dever and Feldstein who boast a rapport impressive throughout the film.

Are women who support them unconditionally, that bleed in praise one to the other when they manage to get out, and that when one of them confesses to the other that is in love with the athlete of the class (and not of some other nerd, as the cliche would dictate) there is not criticism but support.

In the Hollywood indie 2019, the sisterhood does not end by launching the car to a cliff (Thelma & Louise (Scott, 1991), but in a friendship to the test bullets (one very well-staged scene of the discussion at the party), solidarity (the conversation in the car Triple) and unconditional on a tape that is honest, fun and with an emotional intelligence that is not usual in the genre.

Without a doubt, the best thing that can be seen in this 2019.