Barack Obama and the praise of the nostalgia | International

From time to time in social networks, a handful of enthusiasts starts to circulate the question: how Could Obama be resubmitted to the elections? If you type his name into the Google search engine, one of the first questions suggested —in addition to how much money you have— is that eventual return. And there’s always someone who’s just writing an analysis of constitutional and political about this imaginary candidacy. The latest wave of longing was given last week, when Obama took his speech in a graduation party virtual to launch against Donald Trump a direct attack without the mention of its name. “This pandemic has finally challenged the idea that those at the helm know what they are doing. Many of them are not even doing as you are commanding,” snapped. In social networks, ravaged. The republican president has reacted and reacted to the load. And the obamistas, returned to say: why not him again?

Three years and a half after boarding the helicopter to leave the White House, when Obama speaks, democrats listen. His figure hangs over any discussion of the party, sometimes as oracle, others as a warning. Remains the unit of measure for potential successors —the primary campaign was plagued with analysis on if who resembled more of Obama— and he pulls out of Donald Trump’s of their boxes like nobody’s business. Has 58 years old, 117 million followers on Twitter, and the ability, at least before the pandemic, continue to fill halls of people who loves it. The claim of time has spanned a good part of the campaign of the former vice president Joe Biden. Their popularity has grown, but his presidency ended with the victory of a profile as antagonistic as Trump, in forms and substance. Isn’t it risky so much nostalgia of Obama?

“Nostalgia can be what this campaign wants and needs”, replicates by phone the writer and journalist Jonathan Chait, the author of Audacity: How Barack Obama defied his critics and created a legacy that will prevail. “Promise to restore a presidency as Obama would be an idea very popular, don’t forget that people really like Obama. I think that people are mistaken and confused by the idea of restoration of that time with the recovery of exactly the same policies that were in effect in January 2017 (when Trump swears the office of the president). These policies are not even that Obama wanted, but many others that could be put into operation because the republicans controlled the Congress.”

The own former president addressed that idea in the speech with which he announced on the 14th of April, your support for Joe Biden as a presidential candidate. “If I submit today, I would not make the same campaign, nor would the same program that I had in 2008. The world is different,” he said. The set of the democrats has shifted to the left in the last 10 years. Biden has been the verse moderate establishment a democrat in these primaries and, even so, they mark a shift to the left compared to those of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and this, in turn, were more progressive than those who had given the victory to Obama.

The support of Biden by Obama was not made public until her last opponent, the senator, left-leaning Bernie Sanders, the campaign suspended and left to the vice president as a candidate in pectore. Back him up publicly before, when a politician as influential on young people as Sanders was still in the running, it would have upset the race and split more to the party.

But Obama had not gone quiet, or still, during this time. Influenced the withdrawal of rivals Biden as Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, movement key in the outcome of the primaries, and in private released warnings against the singing revolutionaries to retrieve this consortium of voters so different —the souls most progressive of the coast-to-moderate in the midwest— that he became the first black president in the history of the united States. “This country has more interest in making improvements that star in a revolution,” he said in a meeting with donors in Washington, according to The Washington Post. “The average american likes to see improvements, but the majority of americans don’t believe you have to pull down the whole system and redo it,” he insisted.

The legacy of Obama was inevitably marked by the victory of Trump. When the same country that elected two times to the first black president in american history opted later by someone who had agitated xenophobic, eyes turned to the candidate Hillary Clinton, but also to its predecessor. Despite the fact that the democrat won by three million individual votes, the abstention of sanderistas and african-american was decisive in the counting of the electoral districts of the Middle West.

“Many of our people did not vote. It was almost like a slap in the face,” laments Michelle Obama, in his documentary film Becoming. “Barack and I, along with the presidency, with the lies and what they said about us, all we could do was to wake up every day and do our work,” he claimed.

Under his administration, he regularized the situation of tens of thousands of young migrants, although the deportations were shot; he reformed the health care system of the united States, but was very far from universal coverage, and what made them more expensive for the middle class; the economy recovered strongly after the Great Depression, but inequality increased. The work was incomplete, due in part by the blockade of the legislative branch of the republicans in Congress, but the figure of the democrat has grown after three years of Administration of Donald Trump.

Obama left the White House with an approval rate of 59%, according to data from Gallup, the reference of these barometers (the highest Trump has never gone out of 49%) and in the first survey, retrospective were made, in 2018, the popularity increased to 63%. Other data give an account of the sexapil that Obama still awake.

“Tends to happen, even presidents that are unpopular when they left the presidential look to improve the ratios of approval years later. If I myself had spoken just after the election of 2016, we would have said, wow, this speaks poorly of the Obama legacy. But it is a political very special, unique in a generation, and for the democrats it is a very useful tool in the campaign. The republicans lack it because George W. Bush (the only former republican live) does not have the popularity of Obama and you don’t have a good relationship with Trump,” says J. Thousands Coleman, an analyst at the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “Look at how Biden has based a good part of his campaign in the nostalgia of that time. But Obama is very difficult to replicate, the new tone of the party can’t give Biden, who is not exactly young, the renewal will come probably of who to choose as vice president,” he adds.

In his stage postpresidencial, has given speeches paid to price of gold, has become character, and also luxury product for Netflix and has signed next to Michelle a millionaire contract for his memoirs. The first lady became the autobiography more sold of the history. In addition to that, he has done policy. Was used to fund the campaign of the parliamentary elections of 2018 and he has criticized so far and incisive to Trump on several occasions. Sometimes in private but with enough people listening as for that leak to the press, as when, a few days ago in a call with former co-workers, called it “a disaster chaotic” the response from Trump to the crisis of the coronavirus.

In the united States it is often said that former presidents not criticize the subsequent Governments, by tradition, and that the era of Trump is so extraordinary that it has broken that unwritten rule. “But this is not true, that is a recent invention, that so-called standard invented the Bushes because both was very unpopular to leave the Government and to the republicans they should talk, but presidents have historically been critical of his successor, John Quincy Adams was a congressman, very active after his mandate,” says Chait.

Washington is riddled with stories. One of the most recurrent is the account that one of the secret reasons that Trump was finally released to the race for the presidency, was the mockery of Obama during the dinner of correspondents of the White House in 2011, when the presidents usually give a speech with humor. The president replied to the conspiracy theory and racist who maintained that he was not born in the united States and that I had the mogul the new yorker among its main promoters. Obama finished by making public his birth certificate. Trump held the suspect until 2016.

The episode itself serves to illustrate that few people is a distraction to Donald Trump and Barack Obama. In the last few days has been dedicated to stir up a new conspiracy theory by accusing his predecessor of corruption, without any basis, the cry of Obamagatebut until the attorney-general, William Barr, has ensured that there is no research. No one knows quite how it’s going to be this election campaign, entry in the uncharted territory of the pandemic, and with public acts so limited, but Barack Obama will have a prominent role in it.