“At times would have thrown at Barack by the window”

It used to be said that the “royalty” to us were the Kennedy’s or the Rockefellers. They are now Obama. Since then Michelle is the “queen” of the united States for millions of british people who admire your intelligence, your class, your style, your brilliance, and your common sense. A privileged group of 2,700 was able to pay 140 euros for the privilege of seeing it live on the Southbank in London, during the promotional tour of his book.

The publisher Penguin Random House, which is said to have paid 65 million euros to the former president and former first lady by their respective books of memorieshas a lot of money to recover, but judging by the reception to Michelle Obama in London (and before in thirteen north american cities) will have no problems. The price of the tickets for the event literary era of level final of the Champions league or Wimbledon, there were people who camped all night to get them, and the resale is paid up to 10,000 euros.









The protagonist of the evening did not disappoint, luring an audience given that the said standing up as if it were a rock chick, laughed their stories, shed a tear when he spoke of the death of their father, listened to his philosophy of life and marriage, and applauded when he started with those who pull the strings of the world. “I’ve sat at the tables more influential, in the G-8 and G-20, the UN and boards of directors, and I can assure you one thing: the powers-that-be are not so ready, and your only goal is to preserve the power.”





The jump to the presidency

“I was absolutely convinced they had no chance of winning. For being black, so-called Barack Hussein Obama…”

“There are times that I would have thrown at Barack by the window –he said to general hilarity–. As if it were an accident, no fingerprints or witnesses.” Without going into details, explained to a multicultural audience, with a significant proportion of black women, that his marriage has not been perfect and has had to fight hard to not be “a mere appendix of my husband in his crusade to change the world, to be myself and not lose my identity.”









“When my husband informed me that he wanted to stand for the democratic nomination to the presidency for the first time, I told him I agree, that would tell me, because I was absolutely convinced they had no chance of winning, zero. For being black, so-called Barack Hussein Obamaand , frankly, because I then had a pint that looked like a child of twelve years…”. More laughter.

Given that the act was in London (its only on a european scale, because Paris and Berlin have been cancelled so that they can go to the funeral of George Bush), Michelle spoke of course of his visits to this country as first lady, and his stumbling in the protocol, as when he passed his hand through the back of the queen Elizabeth, who is supposedly untouchable. And he recalled his arrival at the castle of Windsor. “We were given all kinds of instructions about who was to sit to the right and to the left, in front and behind. But when we got off the helicopter, and appeared to find us a car driven by Isabel in person, we sensed our confusion and said: ‘Come, put in, all of that protocol is a chickweed’”.

The former first lady explained that her husband feels a special affection for the queen, because it reminds him of one of his grandmothers. But instead he spoke with pain of black people (both americans as british) and the progressive intellectuals who criticize him harshly, disappointed by their management, considering that you have not fought enough racism, their military decisions, and in matters of foreign policy and immigration. “The change is not a straight line, and it was not realistic to think that a problem of centuries was going to be solved in eight years.”









The word Trump even came up. I didn’t need it. Michelle has already said and written that he will not forgive never.





“The whites are limited, but not so much”

Before you promote your book, Michelle Obama’s re-released the visit that he made in 2009 to the school Elizabeth Garrett Anderson in Islington, where 92% of the girls are black or asian, and 20% of daughters of refugees or asylees politicians. “My message –I said– is that it does not have to be afraid of failure, you have to be emotionally strong and be proud of what dark is your skin. That racism is there and many of the whites I will try to slow down so that we don’t shall you diminish ought the site, but others will help you, because not everyone is as limited as one might think. In the end, the leap of my husband was in Iowa, where the farmers of the Middle West decided him.”







