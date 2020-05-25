Ashley Tisdale responds to those who thought I was pregnant

The actress in HSM already clarified the rumors on Twitter

Ashley Tisdale raised suspicions of pregnancy?

The star was presented to the annual festival that performs Elton John after the ceremony Oscarsand although it looked pretty, some fans noticed that Ashley sported a little more chubby than normal, and they thought I was pregnant!

“The pressure to be perfect is a struggle. I’m not pregnant, I’m happy and I have not been strict on my diet, but thanks for the reminder“: He wrote Ashley on Twitter.

He also added: “Do what you believe that you can’t“.

OMG! It seems that Ashley didn’t like too much criticism, and less that you thought I was pregnant only to raise a few poundsdo you think the fans exaggerated a bit with your comments?

