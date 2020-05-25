Ashley Tisdale is accepted as it is

Ashley Tisdale is learning to be “proud” of who she is. The star has opened up about her battle against depression and anxiety, and says that, although they still sometimes it is hard to speak of her and begins to realize that her imperfections son the that make it “beautiful”. “It is so easy for people when someone says: ‘does Anyone have anxiety?’. All they will say, ‘Yes”. If someone says: ‘do you Have depression?’. Nobody really wants to accept it.

SEE ALSO: Advises new parents to take many naps