And the award for best series of the summer is…

Before, the song of the summer was the thing that marked the mood seasonal. Now we trust in series for the joy of summer nights and break the ice in any conversation. In the next few weeks being released in different platforms several titles vying to be our summer love seriéfilo. These are our candidates best series of the summer.

The Great (Starzplay, June 18)

Catherine the Great, tsarina of all the Russias, was the most powerful woman of her time and a ruler of legendary. But this series, created and written by Tony McNamara (‘The favorite’) is a version madcap of the early years of the monarch, when he had just arrived from Prussia to marry Peter III and found that it was a cretin child with lots of smoke and nothing of character and ended up deciding… that he had to kill him to rule as it was due. To the front of the cast are Elle Fanning and Nicholas Houltand the costume is spectacular.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, loves teen in ‘I never’



I never (Netflix, broadcast)

Mindy Kaling (which has just announced that it will write A ‘legally blonde 3’) puts his gift for sarcasm in the service of this comedy teen-tinged autobiographical: ‘I never’ is starring by Devi, a teenage girl of indian parents who is torn between the traditions of the family and the pressures of life in the institute. Diversity, representation of minorities, feminism, and a lot of awkward to bite a smile.

Marianne and’connell, ‘normal People’



Normal people (Starzplay, coming soon)

The series most addictive of the moment already has a platform in Spain and, although it doesn’t have a release date, this summer, we will have chance to see it. ‘Normal people’ (based on the novel of the same name of the young author best-seller Sally Rooney) is a love story between young people of different social class that has a costume very attractive and which could (say) create a whole trend of jewelry for men.

Space force (Netflix, may 29)

Have defined it as “a comedy of office space”, and in fact its creators are Greg Daniels and Steve Carellthe creator and star of the classic ‘The office’. The series came about as a joke before the plan of Donald Trump to create a space force for the united States and attention should be paid to the illustrious names –John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich– who will parade through its 10 episodes.

Eva Green, guess intriguing in ‘The luminaries’



Luminaires (HBO, June 22)

‘The luminaries’ (Eleanor Catton) is one of those novels that critical and public worship alike, and in a few weeks we will arrive in a serial format. Eva Green (‘Penny Dreadful’exercises guess with plans hidden in this story of romance and gold fever, set in the New Zealand of the NINETEENTH century.