10 perfect songs to dedicate to your best friend | Music

Friends form one of the fundamental pillars of our life and, as you would say the Spice Girls in your mythical Wannabe, “friendship never ends”. There are many artists who have dedicated their lyrics to the importance of surround yourself with good friends, from Ed Sheeran up Bruno Mars or, in our country, the anthem Are My Friends of Amaral.

However, beyond the incredible experiences that you can spend with your group of colleagues, there is always a special friend with which to share your most intimate secrets and that you know that will never fail you, in the purest style Beyoncé for Lady Gaga in Telephone. If you want to dedicate a special song for her, for your best friend, these ten that we compiled for you are ideal.

You’re My Best Friend Queen

The message Freddie Mercury and yours could not be more clear: “You’re the best friend that I ever had / I’ve been with you such a long time / You’re my sunshine and I want you to know / That my feelings are true / I really love you / You’re my best friend.“If you also have a friend who has been the best you ever had and with whom you have shared moments from a long time ago, this is the song that you are looking for!

I Turn To You Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera put all the power of your voice to give value to that friend that has always been present and unconditional, as she herself says “as a shelter from the storm”. If you are someone that values loyalty, this hymn to the friendship is done for you.

There is A Friend in Me Toy Story

The factory Disney has always been an expert at showing us the value of true friends and Toy Story it is one of the best examples of that, in matters of friendship, there are differences that may prevent the emergence of a beautiful relationship. Besides, who can listen to this soundtrack without feeling a little bit nostalgic?

No One Like You The Ear of Van Gogh

With Amaia Montero the vocal and within the album What I Have Told You While You Were Doing The Sleeping we find this declaration of love in the entire rule to this friend or that friend that is indispensable in your life: “No one like you to make me laugh / No one like you knows so much of me / No one like you is able to share / My sorrows, my sadness, my will to live.“

Always To Me Gloria Trevi

A perfect song to dedicate to anyone who is going through a bad time. Friendship unconditional, even when the family is reeling. Because friends are the family one chooses!

Me And My Girls Fifth Harmony

Who does not remember all the adventures of adolescence in full slumber party? Confessions, secrets, and games were the protagonists of these nights girls with your best friend and this is how Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke and Dinah transport us to those moments with this song and with your funny video.

Me & My Girls Selena Gomez

Once more, a cry loud and clear that Selena don’t need no guy to be happy, always and when you have the friendship of their favorite girls. The message: the love of a best friend is unconditional.

Amigas Cheetahs of The Cheetah Girls

This production of the Disney Channel stopped (once more) in a position of high priority in the life of the friendship and this song leaves no doubt from its first word and may be regarded, practically, a hymn to the friends: “No matter where we come from we can be ourselves and still be… one / Amigas cheetahs /Friends for life.“

Army Ellie Goulding

A song that the own Ellie Goulding dedicated to your best friend Hannah, to whom he confesses that “when you are with her is like being with an army”. A review by a friendship throughout life, including periods such as adolescence or the bad times.

Monopoly Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet

They are friends in real life and so they sang Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet in this topic, in which, in addition, provide a review for their successful careers. A demonstration that there’s nothing like sharing the joy of the triumphs with the friends of truth.

Do you know which one to choose to dedicate to your best friend? The success is guaranteed with any of these ten songs to celebrate the true friendship!