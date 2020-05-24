Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale at the Young Hollywood of the Magazine Nylon

In Hollywood, the festivities are the order of the day. This time it was celebrated was a very peculiar: one of young people. And is that in recent times have been born many stars of teens and some year more, which the magazine Nylon has wanted to do a party just for them: the Young Hollywood.

There we were able to see Vanessa Hudgens with his inseparable Zac Efron, one of the couples of fashion. The actress chose for the occasion a gown of silk, in purple, Vera Wang of the collection Pre-Fall 2010, that does not convince me much. Combined it with some sandals gladiator Sergio Rossi. And a detail, the nails he had painted purple to match the dress.

Its companion of cast in High School Music, Ashley Tisdale he preferred to look more casual, with one of the fashions of this season: a dress print floral Free People. And a motorcycle jacket that gave him a touch too punk of Catherine Malandrino. The placket of a chain, completely cutting edge and the peep-toes satin color nudethe tone of this summer.

Ashley Greene prettier than ever, dared with the yellow and wore a mini-dress hyper set of polka-dot black D&G Pre Fall 2010.