What, furious? So reacted the fan at the launch of ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’

After spending several years in the fight to be able to see the movie ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’, it seems that many fans are celebrating this victory in a way that not all considered healthy.

Two years have passed since the speculation that there was a version of ‘Justice League’ with the vision of Zack Snyder, who of rumor began to be seen as an urban legend more. Until finally people that worked on the film as the actors or even the same Snyder ensured that there was and that some already had been able to see it.

Recognizing that the campaign went out across the Internet “Release The Snyder Cut”, was one of the main reasons why Warner finally decided to give in, the news marked one of the few times that any study has been subjected to the intense pressure from the fans. Other which also can boast of this was the design change of the main character in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

But after the announcement that ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ will come to the new streaming platform HBO Max, has been seen in social networks many fans are destroying their copies of ‘Justice League’. In the publications, some are seen as they break their blu-ray or even until it has been seen as set fire to the film.

Wb forgive me but this up to burn🙈🙈🙈🙈😬 pic.twitter.com/RkpcphdBae — Drizzd #I❤️ZS Green Lantern 💚 (@Drizzdhelpsrel1) May 21, 2020

The continuous increase of the coordinated campaigns on social networks by fans, he has made them believe that they have the right on the properties that both appreciate, which in some cases has led to the belief, that a petition done well, eventually they will get what they want, when something they don’t like.

Of all the celebrations on that ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ finally arrive in 2021 to HBO’s Max. See several fans that are destroying their copies of ‘Justice League’, it is without doubt one of the that they should stopsince this victory has proven to be a win, win for all, and with this type of behavior does not seem to be getting nowhere, rather than lose the money already invested to have bought those copies of ‘Justice League’. What do you think about this?