“Westworld”: Man in Black is “drop all” in season 4

A Showrunner of “Westworld” advancement to the viewers that can wait for the fourth season the science fiction drama of HBO, revealing that Man in Black “will kill all”.

Jonathan Nolanwho is showrunner along with Lisa Joy, he spoke at a recent round table on what is in store for the future season HBO.(SPOILERS AHEAD)

The season 4 the series is currently in post-production after that the filming ended before they unleash the pandemic global.

Viewers will recall that the end of the third season revealed that William of Ed Harris (known as the man in black) he was killed and replaced by a host controlled by Halores.

In statements to the center for Media Paley, Nolan said: “I firmly Believe that the irony to guide me. William ends up becoming this a host that has controlled you for so long. And visceral level, I can’t wait to see Ed kill all”.

It is a provocation small but enough to give the impression the fourth season will be an exciting trip.

The event, titled “Westworld: A conversation with the stars and the creators” told with Today Evan and Rachel Wood.

It is expected that “Westworld” return the 2022.